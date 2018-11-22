search on deccanchronicle.com
Simmba: I am a big fan of yours, Ranveer Singh tells 'bhai' Rohit Shetty

Published Nov 22, 2018, 6:58 pm IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 7:16 pm IST
Ranveer Singh, who recently got married to Deepika Padukone, shared a nostalgic video dedicated to his 'Simmba' director.
Simbaa is the first collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty. (Photo credit: Instagram/ranveersingh)
Mumbai: Ranveer Singh, who recently got married to Deepika Padukone, has shared a nostalgic video dedicated to Rohit Shetty, the director of his forthcoming film Simmba. Ranveer has collaborated with Rohit for the first time for Simmba, and the two seem to share a very good friendship. The upcoming action drama has Ranveer playing a powerful cop named Sangram Bhalerao. In the video, he can be seen praising the director during the film's last shoot day.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn’s cameo as Singham in Ranveer Singh's Simmba

 

"I hate making speeches, especially on occasions like wrap up. I am Rohit Sir's biggest fan and I always thought when will I get a chance to work with him. I finally got that golden chance and my experience has been thousand times more than what I had expected," Ranveer said in the video.

The newly-wed thanked Rohit for his warmth and candidly mentioned that Simmba is going to be his career best film. "The things I learned are the things that I will carry forward for the rest of my life and its being cultivated and it is being nurtured by sir," said the flamboyant actor.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, enjoy 'sweet swiss Shenanigans', see photos

Taking to his Instagram, the 'Padmaavat' star posted a video to thank Rohit Shetty. He captioned it as, 'Bhai is Bhai love you @itsrohitshetty #Simmba."

Watch video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhai is Bhai 💪🏾❤ love you @itsrohitshetty #Simmba @karanjohar @saraalikhan95 @sonu_sood

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

The same video clip was also shared by co-producer Karan Johar on his Twitter handle. He wrote along, “The incredible love and chemistry between Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh. #SimmbaTrailer OUT ON 3RD DECEMBER”

Simmba is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood, the flick will hit the big screens on December 28.

