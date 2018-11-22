search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

DeepVeer wedding: Sabyasachi issues clarification about Deepika's saree, is guilty

PTI
Published Nov 22, 2018, 9:42 am IST
Updated Nov 22, 2018, 9:42 am IST
Sabyasachi issued a clarification, saying that the saree was indeed gifted to the actor by her mother.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their wedding, which was a trend as #DeepVeerWedding
 Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their wedding, which was a trend as #DeepVeerWedding

Mumbai: Ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has clarified that the saree actor Deepika Padukone wore during her Konkani wedding to Ranveer Singh was not designed by him but a gift from her mother.

Mukherjee's Instagram handle has been sharing pictures of the newlyweds from their wedding ceremonies and in one of the photos, the designer claimed in the caption that Deepika was dressed "head-to-toe in Sabyasachi".

 

An online portal, Voice of Fashion, reported that "Padukone's Kanjeevaram red gold wedding sari" was bought by her mother Ujjala from House of Angadi, Bengaluru.

After taking note of the report, Sabyasachi issued a clarification, saying that the saree was indeed gifted to the actor by her mother as per the Konkani traditions.

"Deepika's wedding sari was given to us by her mother Mrs Ujjala Padukone. We have just received information that the sari was bought from Angadi Galleria, Bengaluru and we would like to them due credit for the same," he wrote on Instagram.

Ranveer and Deepika, who dated for six years, tied the knot last week in two ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

On November 14 morning, the couple solemnised their relationship in a South Indian wedding. It was followed by a North Indian ceremony on November 15.

Deepika and Ranveer will host a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

...
Tags: deepveer wedding, sabyasachi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plane with absolutely no moving parts takes flight

The aircraft, called Version 2 EAD Airframe, or V2, weighs only 5.4 pounds (2.45 kg) with a wingspan of 16-1/2 feet (5 meters).
 

DeepVeer wedding reception: Ranveer kissed Deepika, here's all that happened

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the DeepVeer Bengaluru reception.
 

7 winter bag trends that are popping all over Instagram

Let’s take a look at the top 7 bag trends which are popping all over instagram. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are top plant care tips for amateurs

Here are tips on how to encourage winter plant survival and it could be a lifesaver! (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Huawei to launch Mate 20 Series in India on Nov 27

The Huawei Mate 20 Series is powered by Huawei’s flagship chip Kirin 980, which is manufactured with the advanced 7nm process. It features Cortex-A76-based CPUs and a Mali-G76 GPU.
 

Here are things men can do for good health

Experts from a variety of scientific, medical and public health disciplines have highlighted some of the most important health tips.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Pagalpanti pairs Ileana D Cruz and John Abraham

Ileana D Cruz and John Abraham

2.0 keeps it short, at 2 hours 28 mins

The excited and anxious team behind Shankar’s long-awaited opus 2.0, featuring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in confrontational combat, has just completed editing the footage.

Biopic on Rajyavardhan Rathore to be named Khiladi: Karan Johar

Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut supervises the post production of Manikarnika via video calls!

Kangana Ranaut.

#MeToo: Rape case filed against Alok Nath after complaint by Vinta Nanda

Vinta Nanda had credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham