Entertainment Bollywood 22 Aug 2019 Salman Khan to find ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan to find out person who leaks information about 'Dabangg 3'; deets inside

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 22, 2019, 4:21 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 4:24 pm IST
Salman Khan has also asked that the number of security staff be increased on the set for the security purpose.
Salman Khan's latest still from 'Dabangg 3'. (Photo: Twitter)
 Salman Khan's latest still from 'Dabangg 3'. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: Ever since Salman Khan has announced 'Dabangg 3', it has created an uproar across the nation as his fans can't keep calm to watch their favourite cop on screen.

Salman Khan feels that there is someone from the production team who giving out vital information related to 'Dabangg 3' and due to its increasing consistency, Salman Khan has taken strict action and called out for the team meeting where he has given strict orders to the team to figure out who from the team is leaking all these confidential information about the film.

 

Dabangg 3 has two parallel tracks, one in the present day and the other, tracing the younger days of Salman's character Chulbul Pandey. It was a big blow for Salman Khan when his young avatar from the film made its way into the public domain. Things turned worse last week after he shot for a song with Sonakshi Sinha in Jaipur where pictures from the shoot immediately appeared online, in no time. That's when the actor called for a meeting with the production, creative and marketing teams and expressed his displeasure.

Not only that but Salman Khan has also asked all the crew members to be strict on the sets so that the outdoor shoot pictures would not get leaked. The whole crew has been informed that Smartphones would not be used on the sets of Dabangg 3. Salman Khan has also asked that the number of security staff be increased on the set for the security purpose.

...
Tags: salman khan, dabangg 3, dabangg franchise, sonakshi sinha, dabangg 3 information, arbaaz khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada; 'Dabangg 3' to release on this date in 4 languages
Salman meets real Sultan of Rajasthan while shooting for Dabangg 3, video goes viral
Salman Khan to romance Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter in cop-drama 'Dabangg 3'
Pooja Batra secretly get married to 'Dabangg 3' actor Nawab Shah? see pics

Latest From Entertainment

Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram)

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

Deepanshu Anand.

Deepanshu Anand the Mix Master DJ Deep Ster aspires to reach the Peak of Music

Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Instagram)

Photo: Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his fanboy moment with superstar Allu Arjun

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus.

Liam Hemsworth files for divorce, Miley Cyrus feels 'disappointed'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'They call you #MEGASTAR and I call you Appa': Ram wishes father Chiranjeevi on B'Day

Chiranjeevi with Ram Charan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Netizens reach out for dictionary as Tharoor supports Chidambaram with another word

Once again, in his tweet, he used the situation to introduce another complex word 'Schadenfreude' for his followers on social media. (Photo: File)
 

Want Tokyo Olympic tickets? No problem if you have USD 60,000

INR 43 lakhs is good for the opening and closing ceremony, nine days of track and field with luxury seating and sumptuous dining. (Photo: AFP)
 

French zoo 'outraged' by visitors writing names on rhino's back

A photograph of the 35-year-old female rhinoceros with the words 'Camille' and 'Julien' on its back has been widely shared on social media, triggering an outcry. (Photo: Twitter)
 

‘Operation Banana’: Rajasthan police force-feed thief to recover snatched chain

‘Operation Banana’ concluded successfully on Wednesday morning. (Representational Image)
 

Chhattisgarh officer saves elderly man stuck in swamp

Sub-inspector Avinash Paswan. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Director Amit Sharma spills the beans about Ajay Devgn, Keerthy Suresh's 'Maidaan'

Ajay Devgn and Keerthy Suresh. (Photo: Instagram)

Photo: Siddhant Chaturvedi shares his fanboy moment with superstar Allu Arjun

Siddhant Chaturvedi. (Photo: Instagram)

The Zoya Factor motion poster: The lucky charm of India, Zoya Solanki is here

The Zoya Factor motion poster. (Photo: Instagram)

Video: Sara Ali Khan yet again shows the modesty; check out this viral clip

Sara Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani together at last

Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham