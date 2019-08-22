Salman Khan to find out person who leaks information about 'Dabangg 3'; deets inside

Mumbai: Ever since Salman Khan has announced 'Dabangg 3', it has created an uproar across the nation as his fans can't keep calm to watch their favourite cop on screen.

Salman Khan feels that there is someone from the production team who giving out vital information related to 'Dabangg 3' and due to its increasing consistency, Salman Khan has taken strict action and called out for the team meeting where he has given strict orders to the team to figure out who from the team is leaking all these confidential information about the film.

Dabangg 3 has two parallel tracks, one in the present day and the other, tracing the younger days of Salman's character Chulbul Pandey. It was a big blow for Salman Khan when his young avatar from the film made its way into the public domain. Things turned worse last week after he shot for a song with Sonakshi Sinha in Jaipur where pictures from the shoot immediately appeared online, in no time. That's when the actor called for a meeting with the production, creative and marketing teams and expressed his displeasure.

Not only that but Salman Khan has also asked all the crew members to be strict on the sets so that the outdoor shoot pictures would not get leaked. The whole crew has been informed that Smartphones would not be used on the sets of Dabangg 3. Salman Khan has also asked that the number of security staff be increased on the set for the security purpose.