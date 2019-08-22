Entertainment Bollywood 22 Aug 2019 Kangana Ranaut comes ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut comes in defense of Priyanka Chopra over Indian Army tweet backlash

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 22, 2019, 10:25 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 10:28 am IST
Kangana defended Priyanka's views over the controversy while admitting that is 'not an easy choice'.
Kangana Ranaut and Priyanka Chopra.
Mumbai: Bollywood actress turned international icon, Priyanka Chopra found herself in the midst of a controversy, when confronted about a past tweet celebrating the Indian army’s attack on Pakistan.

Priyanka though defended her tweet and her views on the situation. But her being a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari and many others penned open letters and signed petitions to urge UNICEF to remove the Bollywood actress for her alleged “hypocrisy.”

 

Even in India, not many in the Bollywood film industry came out in support of the star, until now. Actress Kangana Ranaut has risen in support of her peer  Priyanka and even defended her views over the controversy while admitting that is “not an easy choice.”

In an interaction, Kangana said, “It’s not an easy choice to make... when you are stuck between your duty and your emotions, being a UNICEF goodwill ambassador sure you can’t limit your identity to one nation, but how many of us choose heart over mind every day."

...
