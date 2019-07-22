Entertainment Bollywood 22 Jul 2019 Bollywood actress Ko ...
Bollywood actress Koena Mitra gets 6 months jail in cheque bouncing case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 22, 2019, 12:40 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Koena denied the allegations and she will soon challenge the court's judgement.
Koena Mitra.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Koena Mitra has reportedly been convicted in a cheque bouncing case and sentenced to six months jail by a metropolitan magistrate's court earlier in July.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, the complaint was filed by model Poonam Sethi. Koena Mitra was asked to pay Rs 4.64 lakh which included the interest of Rs 1.64 lakh. Reportedly, Poonam Sethi had filed the complaint in 2013. However, Koena denied the allegations and she will soon challenge the court's judgement.

 

As per cheque bouncing case details reported by the tabloid, Koena had borrowed Rs 22 lakh from Poonam Sethi. During repayment of the debt, Poonam received a cheque of Rs 3 lakh from the Musafir actress. However, the cheque was not accepted by the bank and bounced.

After that, Poonam sent a legal notice to Koena Mitra on July 19, 2013. Despite receiving the notice, Koena was unable to pay to the required amount which led Poonam to file a court complaint on October 10, 2013.

During the court hearing, Koena claimed that her cheques had been stolen and also the complainant didn't have enough resources to be able to lend that big amount. These defences weren't accepted by the magistrate of the Andheri Metropolitan Court.

Reacting to this matter, Koena told Mirror, "The case is totally false and I have been framed in the matter."

Koena was recently in news for criticising Batla House song, 'O Saki Saki' featuring Nora Fatehi. Koena who featured in the original song expressed her unhappiness about the remake.

