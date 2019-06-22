Confirmed: Kareena Kapoor Khan to star opposite Aamir Khan in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan will be the leading lady opposite superstar Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha".

The film, inspired by Paramount Pictures' Tom Hanks-starrer "Forrest Gump", marks Aamir and Kareena's third collaboration after "3 Idiots" and "Talaash". "Secret Superstar" helmer Advait Chandan is directing the film, while actor Atul Kulkarni is attached as a writer. "Forrest Gump", directed by Robert Zemeckis, is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom.

The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States. "Laal Singh Chaddha" is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom18 Studios said to be able to adapt the classic for Indian audiences "is a long-cherished dream for many of us".

"Knowing Aamir's burning passion for this subject for many years, he is the perfect partner to bring to life this dream. I also want to thank Jim, Andrew and the wonderful team at Paramount Pictures for believing in our vision and continuously supporting all endeavours to bring some of their best content to the Indian markets" Andhare said in a statement.

Andrew Gumpert, Chief Operating Officer of Paramount Pictures added, "We're thrilled to be in business with Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Studios, and to see them bringing this timeless story to a whole new generation of audiences."

"Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit the theatres on Christmas 2020.