search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

Revealed: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla remake of famous Spanish crime thriller

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2018, 8:46 am IST
Updated Jun 22, 2018, 8:46 am IST
The movie 'Badla' is co-produced by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment.
Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 'Badla'.
 Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 'Badla'.

Washington D.C.: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star in Bollywood remake of famous Spanish crime thriller 'Contratiempo' (The Invisible Guest).

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the remake of Spanish thriller is titled as 'Badla' (Revenge).

 

'Contratiempo', revolves around a successful young businessman who seeks to prove his innocence when his mistress is murdered.

Megastar's 'Pink' co-star Taapsee Pannu will also feature in the flick.

The movie 'Badla' is co-produced by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment.

"The surprising element about this- it will be the first time when Khan is co-producing a film top-lined by Bachchan," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shah Rukh and Amitabh were last seen on screen together in 2008 release 'Bhootnath'.

Big-B is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which is a fantasy drama, and also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, shah rukh khan, badla movie, contratiempo


Related Stories

Amitabh Bachchan is finally away from prosthetics thanks to Badla
With Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Sujoy Ghosh, Badla looks promising
Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu's Badla: Here's what you can expect from film
Reunion time: Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan team up again after four years


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Being bisexual can be injurious to health

Risk factors measured included mental distress; health behaviors such as tobacco use, binge drinking, diet, and exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9: What's ahead

The image suggests the Galaxy S10 without any bezels, boasting an all-screen approach.
 

Charging smartphone explodes, kills Cradle CEO

Hassan used both a Blackberry and a Huawei handset as his daily drivers. (Representative Image)
 

Miss India 2018: Want to help transgender community, says winner Anukreethy Vas

Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas (in middle) from Tamil Nadu along with first runner-up Meenakshi Chaudhary from Haryana and second runner-up Shreya Rao Kamavarapu from Andhra Pradesh.
 

FIFA World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Croatia: 5 talking points as Messi frustrated again

(Photo: AP)
 

The 'chai pi lo' meme is going global thanks to this Yale graduate

He wishes to provide a bridge for Indians to the western world and feels memes are the best way to do it (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Bappi Lahiri unveils new global track

Bappi Lahiri

Saqib Saleem to play a villain in Dabangg 3?

Saqib Saleem

Sushant Singh Rajput doesn’t forget old friends

Sushant Singh Rajput and Mukesh Chhabra.

Shruti Haasan steps into producer’s shoes

Shruti Haasan

Priyanka bringing Nick Jonas home to meet mom?

Priyanka Chopra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham