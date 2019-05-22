Shekhar Kapur dismisses reports of Mr India 2

Rumours and gossip about a sequel to the 1987 landmark motion picture — Mr India — which brought to viewers the concept of an invisible hero, are nothing but unrealistic conjecture.

When Shekhar Kapur was asked if Anil Kapoor and he are collaborating on a sequel to Mr India, the director responded, “False alarm!”

A source close to Boney and Anil Kapoor says, “There will never be another Mr India. Sridevi is gone and it is impossible to imagine Mr India without Sridevi. Even if Anil Kapoor was agreeable, Boney Kapoor, who was the producer of Mr India, would never dream of doing a sequel without his late wife.”

But sources in the industry speculate there is definitely something cooking between the two. “But it is not Mr India 2. Anil and Shekhar have been planning a film together for the longest time. They are now looking at doing a web series together,” informs a source. As for Shekhar Kapur’s involvement with the Mr India sequel, here is his last word on the topic, “I don’t know what is happening with that project or what Boney Kapoor is planning. I was never going to direct the sequel and now with Sridevi gone, the question doesn’t arise.”