Nani bowled over by Shahid Kapoor's performance in 'Jersey' Hindi remake

ANI
Published Apr 22, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor's cricket drama 'Jersey' has finally been released and it seems like the makers have passed the test of remaking the hit Telugu film of the same name with a sixer.

On Friday, Nani, who headlined the Telugu version, took to Twitter and praised Shahid and the whole team after watching the remake.

 

He wrote, "Watched #Jersey and our @gowtam19 again hit it out of the park. What performances and heart.
@shahidkapoor @mrunal0801 #PankajKapoor sir and my boy Ronit. This is true good cinema.Congratulations."

...
Tags: jersey hindi remake, jersey, actor nani
Location: India, Telangana


