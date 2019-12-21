I know consequences of my actions: 'Panga' star Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is not only one of the most talented actors we have in the Industry today, but is also the one who has been bold enough to raise many pertinent issues in the Industry. Many of these issues went on to become the most hotly debated topics in the country, and created some much needed conversation.

However, because of her habit of not sugar coating her opinions, and calling a spade a spade, many have also misunderstood Kangana. Some even assumed that she said things at spur of the moment. In a recent interaction with a magazine, Ms Ranaut opened up like never before on her nature, and what people might misunderstand about her.

“I don’t want to assume that they get this wrong about me, but I think some people believe that I am just going through life in a primitive way. Like, I wake up in the morning, do what I want to do and say what I want to say, and to hell with this and to hell with that. But that’s not true. To outsiders, my behaviour might seem reckless and chaotic. But it’s a very organized chaos. It’s a very organized kind of recklessness. A very carefully organized cluelessness. So, I don’t want people to think that I have not considered the consequences of things I do or say. That there is no thought behind my actions. That may be I am out of control or something. That’s not true. It’s completely misunderstood. I would never be where I am today if I hadn’t planned my actions the way I have , and if I have ever had a public outburst or meltdown or nasty fight, I can assure you that is exactly what I had wanted and intended to do.”

Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the release of her next film, Panga, a slice of life sports drama. The film has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and will hit the screens on 24th January, 2020.