Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy enters Oscars 2020 from India officially

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 9 next year.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial draws inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India.

The news was announced on Twitter by film's producer Farhan Akhtar. He wrote, "Gully Boy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards."

'Gully Boy' also starred Alia Bhatt along with Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

The film has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea; and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year.