Entertainment Bollywood 21 Sep 2019 Ranveer Singh, Alia ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt-starrer Gully Boy enters Oscars 2020 from India officially

ANI
Published Sep 21, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 6:15 pm IST
'Gully Boy' also stars Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.
Gully Boy still.
 Gully Boy still.

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh starrer 'Gully Boy' has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 9 next year.

The Zoya Akhtar directorial draws inspiration from the lives of Mumbai street rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy and revolves around the underground rap movement in India.

 

The news was announced on Twitter by film's producer Farhan Akhtar. He wrote, "Gully Boy has been selected as India's official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards."

'Gully Boy' also starred Alia Bhatt along with Kalki Koechlin, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles.

The film has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea; and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year.

...
Tags: gully boy, ranveer singh, alia bhatt, oscars 2020, oscars, india's official entry for oscars, farhan akhtar, zoya akhtar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 still.

Oththa Seruppu Size 7 review: A brilliant attempt, not to be missed

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Prassthanam poster.

Prassthanam box-office: Sanjay Dutt's film is expected to gain momentum

Jag Chima.

Jag Chima, renowned fitness entrepreneur congratulates India on Fit India Movement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti S-Presso expected prices: Will it undercut Renault Kwid, datsun redi-GO, GO?

Expected to be sold in a total of four variants.
 

Fearing fine, Delhi cabbies start keeping condoms in their vehicles

Delhi Sarvodaya Driver Association president, Kamaljeet Gill said all cab drivers are supposed to carry at least three condoms. (Photo: File | Representational)
 

Watch: SUV drives through Chicago-area mall, leaves shoppers panicked

Video posted on social media shows the black Chevy Trailblazer driving through the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Jennifer Lopez’s jungle dress makes appearance at Milan Fashion Week

The show marked the 20th anniversary of Versace’s jungle print, with models wearing tops, skirts, suits and dresses in its vivid green hues. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Ralph Lauren’s new workwear collection pays tribute to ‘Friends’

The collection will also be available online and in Ralph Lauren stores. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Sonakshi Sinha. (Photo: Instagram)

Prassthanam box-office: Sanjay Dutt's film is expected to gain momentum

Prassthanam poster.

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Kiara Advani to play female role opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor thanks his audience

Shahid Kapoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham