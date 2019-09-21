Entertainment Bollywood 21 Sep 2019 Kiara Advani to play ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Kiara Advani to play female role opposite Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 21, 2019, 10:32 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2019, 10:34 am IST
The new-age, fresh jodi of Kiara and Kartik will be sharing the screen space together for the first time.
Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)
 Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Riding high on the mega-success of Kabir Singh, all eyes are on Kiara Advani. With the movie being declared as one of the biggest hits of this year, the talented actress has catapulted to the big league by smoothly making the transition from being a powerhouse performer to a successful commercial star.

Be it MS Dhoni: The Untold Story or the popular web series, Lust Stories, Kiara has consistently delivered one great performance after another showcasing her versatility and range as an actor.

 

Taking her successful association with the producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani to the next level post-Kabir Singh, the gorgeous actress has now signed their next, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the leading lady opposite Bollywood heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan to be helmed by director Anees Bazmee.

The new-age, fresh Jodi of Kiara and Kartik will be sharing the screen space together for the first time in the horror-comedy that has created huge curiosity among their fans asking for more!

Kiara says, ”Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the first-ever horror film that I watched. Being a huge fan of the first one, It’s super exciting to get the opportunity to be a part of the franchise. It's my first time being directed by Anees sir and I’m looking forward to the experience. It’s being produced by the makers of my most special film so it feels like home working with Cine1 and T-Series again. Kartik and I are working together for the first time, can’t wait to begin this journey so we can bring the film to you soon!"

Director Anees Bazmee says, “I always look forward to working with Gen-Z actors, this is my first collaboration with Kartik and Kiara. I am sure they will bring new energy to the table, hoping to have a blast."

The highly-anticipated horror-comedy is scheduled to go on floors in October this year and will hit the screens on 31st July 2020.

...
Tags: kiara advani, bhool bhulaiyaa 2, kartik aaryan, manjulika, new manjulika, anees bazmee
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Sunny Deol directs Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and introduces his son Karan opposite another newcomer Sahher Bambba in this romance.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas movie review: Treats us to sceneries, but is tirelessly stale

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor thanks his audience

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal to prep for Takht



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 39, Saif gives passionate kiss to dear wife

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Maruti S-Presso specifications, variant details leaked ahead of launch

A leaked document has revealed various specifications of the S-Presso.
 

Watch: Trinamool MPs Nusrat, Mimi welcome Durga ahead of festitivites

The devotional dance video shows actors-turned politicians Mimi and Nusrat tapping their feet to the song 'Ashey Maa Durga Shey'. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Viral video: Delhi priest dances to Malayalam hit song 'Kudukku'

Recently, a video of a priest from Delhi shaking a leg to 'Kudukku' has gone viral online. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cars in demand: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze top segment sales in August 2019

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire holds the largest market share at 62 per cent.
 

Bigg Boss 13 promo leaked, these two TV stars to be part of Salman Khan's show

Salman Khan as host on ‘Bigg Boss.’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor thanks his audience

Shahid Kapoor

Vicky Kaushal to prep for Takht

Vicky Kaushal

Kangana Ranaut’s prosthetics for Thalaivi

Kangana Ranaut

Bhumi Pednekar is a 'Climate Warrior'

Bhumi Pednekar

Blessed to have a supportive husband: Sonam Kapoor

They’ve been married more than a year now but Anand’s devotion to his wife remains undiminished.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham