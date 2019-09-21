KBC 11: Netizens troll Sonakshi Sinha for forgetting Ramayana, Kalank actor responds

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has recently got trolled by Twitterati for not knowing an answer to the Ramayana question on Amitabh Bachchan's show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sonakshi was the special guest on KBC Karamveer episode, where she extended her support to social activist Ruma Devi. The duo played to together and managed to win Rs 12.50 lakh. However, during this quiz, Sonakshi failed to answer the question related to the epic, Ramayana.

The question asked during the show was, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?" Sonakshi was not sure of the right answer and guessed Sita and Ram at first. However, she later took a lifeline of 'Ask The Expert'. With the help of the expert, she got the right answer which was, Lakshman.

Surprised by Sonakshi's lack of knowledge, netizens started trolling her on Twitter with the hashtag '#YoSonakshiSoDumb'. Here's are the troll:

after knowing #sonakshisinha was unable to answer 'Sanjivani Booti' question during #KBC2019

Laxmanji be like: pic.twitter.com/PLUmemNkgS — CS Sujit Jha🇮🇳 (@SujitTweets_) September 20, 2019

Names of few people from #SonakshiSinha 's family:

Shatrughan (Dad)

Luv (Brother)

Kush (Brother)

Ram (Uncle)

Lakshman (Uncle)

Bharat (Uncle)

Name of his father's residence: RAMAYANA

Now watch this video to know why #YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/t7LgFtCZJa — Dinesh Gupta✴️ 🇮🇳 (@detectivedines) September 21, 2019

#YoSonakshiSoDumb

1) Brothers of Shatrughan Sinha: Ram, Lakshman, Bharat.

2) Brothers of Sonakshi Sinha: Luv and Kush.

3) Her bungalow is named Ramayan.

4) Flag Bearer of Beti Bachao Beti Badhao#sonakshisinha #YoSonakshiSoDumb #Sonakshi

🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4xn4wSBirq — Er. Santosh Senapati (@VickySenapati) September 21, 2019

#sonakshisinha Her brothers Name is "LUV and KUSH", Her Father name is "Shatrughan",Her house name is "Ramayan",and she still don't know about the Holy Ramayan..

Dumbest Ever Actress..#sonakshisinha#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/zdBz7WbWAm — vicky jain (@chukidarvicky) September 21, 2019

After facing this hatred on social media, the 'Kalank' actor responded to haters on Twitter. She wrote, "Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes 😂"

Dear jaage hue trolls.I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes 😂 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) September 21, 2019

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. The film slated to release on December 20, 2019.