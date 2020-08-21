SSR suicide: CBI recreates suicide scene, grills cook and house manager

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) swung into action on Friday in connection with the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide and began recreating the scene at the actor’s residence in Bandra.

The CBI also questioned Rajput’s cook Neeraj and house manager Samuel Miranda in connection with suicide, as they were present in the residence when the actor hanged himself to death on June 14. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) meanwhile recorded statement of Rajput’s elder sister Priyanka Singh on Friday.

Multiple teams of the CBI are probing separate angles involved in the suicide. Ahead of the probe, the CBI officials met their counterparts in the Mumbai police and collected the set of evidences including the statement copies, electronic devices of the actor, case findings, CCTV camera DVRs and other documents along with the pictures and panchnama of the suicide spot.

The CBI teams consist of forensic experts who would revisit the electronic gadgets and analyse them in light of the suicide spot not having been left untouched.

“The cook and house manager were questioned and the facts of the incident, as they were in the house, are being collected while also comparing them with their statement given to the Mumbai police,” said CBI officials.

The officials grilled the two at the DRDO and Indian Air Force guesthouses in Santacruz where the visiting team has set up their base. The officials will also grill others, including Rajput’s housemate Siddharth Pithani and locksmith who was also one of the first persons to visit the house soon after the actor was found hanging.

Meanwhile, the ED officials sought details and professional deals about which Rajput’s sister Priyanka was in the loop. The agency on Thursday recorded the statement of filmmaker Rumi Jaffery. They are probing into the alleged money laundering as per the actor’s father. The family alleged that at least `15 crore was fraudulently transferred from his bank account.

The ED is investigating the companies that were floated with the actor, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik being appointed directors in. The criminal case has named Chakrabortys as the main accused in it.