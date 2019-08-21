Entertainment Bollywood 21 Aug 2019 British filmmaker to ...
British filmmaker to make documentary series on Jiah Khan death case?

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 21, 2019, 1:18 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 1:21 pm IST
Jiah Khan's death case had indeed become a big topic of debate in the industry.
Jiah Khan.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jiah Khan who made debut opposite Amitabh Bachchan in Nishabd (2007), shocked the entire nation when she hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Mumbai on June 3, 2013. Jiah Khan's death case had indeed become a big topic of debate in the industry. And now, as per the report, a British filmmaker has shown interest in making a three-part documentary series on the actress' death case.

According to the Mumbai Mirror report, a popular British television broadcaster has been researching in Mumbai for many days. One of the film co-ordinators told the tabloid, "It's too early for us to say anything about the documentary."

 

Jiah Khan's death made headlines when it was reported that she committed suicide due to a failed relationship with Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi. Notably, A six-page note in Jiah's handwriting was also found in her room. The note was not addressed to anyone but the contents revealed it was to her boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi.

After the letter was verified, Mumbai Police arrested Sooraj and charged him with abetment to suicide. Later, he was released on bail the next month. In July 2014, Bombay High Court transferred the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after Jiah's mother Rabia Khan's petition. In December 2015, the CBI charged Jiah's boyfriend Sooraj Pancholi with abetment to suicide under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Jiah worked in three films. Her last film was Ghajini (2008) starring Aamir Khan and Asin.

...
Tags: jiah khan, jiah khan death, jiah khan death case, jiah khan news, jiah khan documentary, sooraj pancholi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


