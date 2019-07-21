Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 21 Jul 2019 Indian-origin stand- ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Indian-origin stand-up comedian Manjunath Naidu dies on stage in Dubai

PTI
Published Jul 21, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 10:42 am IST
Naidu was born in Abu Dhabi but later shifted base to Dubai.
Manjunath Naidu. (Photo: Twitter)
 Manjunath Naidu. (Photo: Twitter)

Dubai: An Indian-origin stand-up comedian died on stage due to a high level of anxiety while performing his act in front of a packed audience here, according to a media report.

Manjunath Naidu, 36, suffered a cardiac arrest while performing his routine on stage on Friday.

 

He complained of the high level of anxiety, sat down on the bench next to him and collapsed onto the floor, with the audience thinking that it must be a part of the show, Khaleej Times reported.

Naidu was born in Abu Dhabi but later shifted base to Dubai.

"He was the last act in the line-up. He went on stage and was making people laugh with his stories. He was talking about his father and family. And then he got into a story of how he suffers from anxiety. And a minute into the story he collapsed," Miqdaad Dohadwala, his friend and fellow comedian, was quoted as saying in the report.

People thought it was part of the act. They took it as a joke as he was talking about anxiety and then collapsed, he said.

Dohadwala said that the paramedics could not revive him.

"His parents passed away and he has a brother but no relatives here. All in the arts and comedy circle are his family," he added.

...
Tags: manjunath naidu, indian origin comedian, manjunath naidu death, manjunath naidu comedy videos
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Aadai still.

Aadai review: Amala Paul's nuanced performance rises above the script

Deepika Padukone.

Here's why Deepika Padukone's fans trend #NotMyDeepika

The first half of iSmart Shankar is loaded with twists and turns and keeps the audience on the edge of the seat.

iSmart Shankar move review: Bang-for-the-buck commercial entertainer!

A. Vinod

Jabardasth actor A Vinod assaulted in land row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)
 

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was declared as the most admired man in India and sixth most admired man in the world. (Photo: File)
 

Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani silence breakup rumours with dinner date, check out pics

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani step out for dinner date in Mumbai. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)
 

8 Things you must inspect before buying a used car

Made up your mind on a particular used car? Follow these steps while inspecting the vehicle to make sure you are not in for a surprise later.
 

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

Until now, the lady cops had to adjust with the gear designed for men. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood action choreographers roped in for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff's 'War'

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Here's why Deepika Padukone's fans trend #NotMyDeepika

Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor meet Luv Ranjan

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor

Fans annoyed with Deepika Padukone

Ranbir and Deepika were spotted meeting Luv Ranjan.

Anurag Basu meme-ifies Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal opts out of Veeram remake

Vicky Kaushal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham