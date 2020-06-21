89th Day Of Lockdown

Yash Raj Films submits copy of SSR’s contract to cops

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 21, 2020, 10:57 am IST
Updated Jun 21, 2020, 1:07 pm IST
Officials meanwhile said that Rhea Chakraborty claimed that Rajput had ended his contract with YRF
Yash Raj Films submitted the requisite documents to the Bandra police station. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: A day after the Mumbai police sent a notice to the Yash Raj Films (YRF) seeking copies of their contracts with the deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the production house has submitted the requisite documents to the Bandra police station on Saturday.

The contract agreements have signatures of the actor and the representatives, which would now be analysed to ascertain if it contained any clauses that could have reined upon psychological pressure leading to the actor’s untimely demise.

 

Rajput (34) hung himself to death at his Bandra residence on June 14, while some of his friends were present in another room. The actor had tried contacting his friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and Mukesh Chhabra before ending his life. The police have meanwhile recorded statements of the duo and some others.

“We have recorded statements of 15 persons till now and also sought the contracts signed by Rajput. We will question concerned persons from the production houses with which the deceased actor was professionally connected with,” said a police officer.

The officials meanwhile said that Chakraborty claimed that Rajput had ended his contract with YRF and allegedly had also asked her to disassociate herself with the banner.

Rajput was earlier part of YRF’s Shuddh Desi Romance (2013) and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy (2015) movies that were directed by different persons. He was slated to rollout his third film with YRF director Shekhar Kapur’s — Paani, however, YRF reportedly backed out of the project.

The Bandra police has registered an accidental death report in connection with Rajput’s suicide and are in the process of recording statements of his artist friends and production houses’ representatives. The officials have said that they would initiate further action based on the findings.

