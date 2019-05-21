Vivek Oberoi’s cheap dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Vivek Oberoi on Monday in his Twitter post has disgusted the entire film industry. He has put three pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with three men in her life. The first marked ‘opinion poll’ shows the happily-married actress with Salman Khan. The second picture marked ‘exit poll’ shows Aishwarya with , ahem, Vivek Oberoi and the third picture marked ‘end result’ shows Aishwarya with her husband Abhishek Bcahchan and daughter Aaradhya. Sonam Kapoor has been quick to respond describing the meme as “disgusting and classless.”

A source close to the Bachchans told this writer, “It is obvious to all that he is doing this to get mileage for his Narendra Modi bio-pic. His marketing team should be sacked. What the meme has done is to alienate even that minuscule section of the population which may have been curious about Vivek Oberoi playing the Prime Minister. What an undignified thing to do for someone who is playing the most important person in the country.”