Vivek Oberoi’s cheap dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Published May 21, 2019, 12:12 am IST
Updated May 21, 2019, 2:36 am IST
A source close to the Bachchans told this writer, It is obvious to all that he is doing this to get mileage for his Narendra Modi bio-pic.
Vivek Oberoi on Monday in his Twitter post has  disgusted  the  entire  film industry. He has  put three pictures  of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with three men in her life. The  first  marked  ‘opinion  poll’ shows  the  happily-married actress with Salman Khan. The second  picture marked ‘exit poll’ shows  Aishwarya  with , ahem, Vivek Oberoi and the  third picture  marked  ‘end result’ shows  Aishwarya with her  husband Abhishek  Bcahchan and daughter  Aaradhya. Sonam Kapoor has been quick to respond describing  the meme as  “disgusting and  classless.”

A  source  close to the Bachchans  told this writer, “It is obvious to all that he  is  doing this to get mileage for his Narendra  Modi bio-pic. His marketing team  should be  sacked. What the meme  has done is to alienate even that minuscule  section  of  the population which may have  been  curious  about Vivek Oberoi playing the Prime Minister. What an  undignified  thing to do for someone who  is playing the most important  person in  the  country.”

Tags: vivek oberoi, aishwarya rai bachchan, abhishek bcahchan


