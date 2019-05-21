Imran Khan and Avantika Malik parted ways? Find out

Mumbai: Aamir Khan's nephew and actor Imran Khan has reportedly got separated from his wife Avantika Malik.

According to DNA report, eight years after tying the knot, Imran and Avantika have taken a break for some time in their marriage due to irreconcilable differences. An insider told the daily, "Avantika allegedly left 24, Pali Hill, Imran’s residence, a while ago with their daughter, Imara. It is being said that she is currently staying with her family."

The actor has not yet confirmed the report but the report states that family and friends are apparently trying to sort things between Imran and Avantika.

The 'Delhi Belly' actor got married to Avantika Malik in 2011. The duo shared the complete happiness after giving birth to a daughter, on June 9, 2014.

On the work front, Imran was last seen opposite Kangana Ranaut in 'Katti Batti' (2015). The film tanked at the box office. In 2008, he turned filmmaker and released his first directorial venture, a 20-minute Sci-Fi film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.