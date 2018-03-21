search on deccanchronicle.com
Akshay Kumar films are government propaganda: Raj Thackeray lashes out at actor

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2018, 7:46 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2018, 8:26 pm IST
Thackeray also went on to question the state funeral accorded to Sridevi, who died in Dubai last month.
Akshay Kumar and Raj Thackeray.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has slammed Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Speaking at an MNS rally, Thackeray said that Akshay was trying to walk in the footsteps of yesteryear actor Manoj Kumar, popularly known as ‘Bharat Kumar.’ However, the MNS chief reminded that the actor, who preached nationalism to Indians, himself was a Canadian citizen.

"But Akshay Kumar is not even an Indian citizen. He holds a Canadian passport and his Wikipedia profile describes him as Indian-born Canadian actor," Thackeray said.

 

The MNS chief also said that Akshay's last two films 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' and 'Padman' were a covert propaganda for government schemes.

Thackeray then went on to question the state funeral accorded to Sridevi, who died in Dubai last month.

“Why was she given the state funeral, wrapped with the national flag, what was her contribution, if this would have been done by any non BJP CM, then the media would have tore in to him. Now, however, they are not doing anything as they are scared of the government,” Thackeray said.

