  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Entertainment Bollywood 21 Feb 2023 The Kashmir Files ad ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

The Kashmir Files adjudged Best Film at Dadasaheb Phalke Film Festival Awards

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 21, 2023, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 21, 2023, 12:51 pm IST
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai (Twitter/@vivekagnihotri)
 Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai (Twitter/@vivekagnihotri)

Mumbai: Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' bagged the Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards held in Mumbai on Monday.

Sharing the update, Vivek took to Twitter and said that he dedicated the award to "all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings."

"#TheKashmirFiles wins the 'Best Film' award at #DadaSahebPhalkeAwards2023.

"This award is dedicated to all the victims of terrorism and to all the people of India for your blessings," he wrote.

Netizens flooded Vivek's comment section with congratulatory wishes.
"Wow! Congratulations, well deserved," a social media user commented.
"Huge congratulations to the team," another one wrote.

'The Kashmir Files' documents the alleged genocide and exile of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990, during the insurgency in Jammu and Kashmir. The film features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Bhasha Sumbli.

The film had a successful run at the box office.

The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2023 also saw Alia Bhatt lifting the trophy for 'Best Actress'.

Her husband Ranbir Kapoor collected the 'Best Actor' award for his performance in 'Brahmastra'. Veteran actor Rekha was honoured for her 'Outstanding Contribution To The Film Industry'.

Here is the full winners' list from the event.

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Best Director: R Balki for Chup: Revenge of The Artist

Best Actor: Ranbir Kapoor for Brahmastra: Part 1

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Most Promising Actor: Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Actor In A Supporting Role: Manish Paul for Jugjugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Contribution In The Film Industry: Rekha

Best Web Series: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Critics Best Actor: Varun Dhawan for Bhediya

Film of The Year: RRR

Television Series of The Year: Anupamaa

Most Versatile Actor Of The Year: Anupam Kher for The Kashmir Files

Best Actor In A Television Series: Zain Imam for Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan

Best Actress In A Television Series: Tejasswi Prakash for Naagin

Best Male Singer: Sachet Tandon for Maiyya Mainu

Best Female Singer: Neeti Mohan for Meri Jaan

Best Cinematographer: PS Vinod for Vikram Vedha

...
Tags: vivek ranjan agnihotri's kashmir files, kashmir files best film dada saheb phalke international film festival awards, dada saheb phalke international film festival awards
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Entertainment

Singer Sonu Nigam at the Chembur Police Station after he was allegedly manhandled at a concert, in Mumbai, in the late Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Singer Sonu Nigam, colleagues manhandled at Mumbai event; FIR against MLA's son

Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed sorrow over the death of Mayilsamy. Mayilsamy embraced friendship beyond political boundaries and was known for his several philanthropic activities. His demise is a huge loss to the film fraternity, she said. — Twitter

Noted Tamil actor Mayilsamy dies, condolences pour in

Hindustani vocalist Harini Rao won awards instituted by the Government College of Music (Hyderabad) and Kala Sangam Group. She has also a few film songs to her credit and has won the Big FM Best Singer Award (female) for ‘Oka Lalana’ from the film ‘Jyo Achutananda. (Photo: DC)

Hindustani-award-winning vocalist Harini Rao ready to rock the stage at Raageshree

Once you decide to check in this creative accommodation on Disney+ Hotstar, do start with its Bond moviesque title montage. (Photo: Twitter)

Web Series Review | The Night Manager’ sees the light of the day



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

What to Watch for week ending February 21

‘The Night Manager’ has been one of the best shows in recent times. It is a recipient of multiple awards as well. (Image credit: Hotstar)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
 

'What to Watch’ for week ending February 14

The week opens up with a big bang. Ajith Kumar’s Pongal release ‘Thunivu’ comes to Netflix on Feb. 8, Wednesday. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

SRK says, 'a soldier asks what he can do for his country'

The movie headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, also stars veteran actors Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana besides Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. (Image credit: Twitter)

'I want to be the number one choice of every filmmaker'

You should be ashamed: Israeli envoy to Israeli filmmaker on Kashmir Files remark row

Israeli envoy to India Naor Gilon at the 2022 International Film Festival of India in Goa. (ANI)

Rs 300 crore in three days: SRK's 'Pathaan' continues dream run at global box office

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the SRK-Deepika Padukone starrer raised Rs 38 crore nett in Hindi format, while dubbed formats earned Rs 1.25 crore nett on the third day.

'Pathaan' raises Rs 729 crore worldwide

In the overseas territories the film has raised Rs 276 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 729 crore.(Image: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->