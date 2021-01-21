Entertainment Bollywood 21 Jan 2021 Street in Delhi to b ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Street in Delhi to be named after Sushant Singh Rajput

PTI
Published Jan 21, 2021, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Jan 21, 2021, 5:18 pm IST
The late actor would have turned 35 today
Sushant Singh Rajput. (Image: Instagram)
 Sushant Singh Rajput. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: A stretch of road in Andrews Ganj in south Delhi will soon be named after the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput as the area's civic body has cleared a proposal for it, officials said on Thursday.

Sushant, who would have turned 35 on Thursday, was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14 last year. His fans and admirers took to social media to remember the actor whose untimely demise was followed by a high-profile investigation.

 

SDMC's Congress councillor Abhishek Dutt in September 2020 had moved the proposal to name the road after the actor.

"It was cleared by the SDMC House in its meeting yesterday," a senior official said.

The Andrews Ganj councillor in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation had sent the proposal to the civic body's road naming and renaming committee.

In the written proposal to the committee, Dutt had said that a large number of people living in the area abutting Road No 8 hail from Bihar, and had claimed "they have been demanding" to name the stretch from Andrews Ganj to Indira Camp as 'Sushant Singh Rajput Marg'.

 

So, it is proposed that Road No 8 be named after the actor in his memory, Dutt had said.

...
Tags: sushant birthday, sushant singh rajput, ssr birthday, delhi road, sushant road in delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Entertainment

Ragini Dwivedi. (Image: Instagram)

SC grants bail to Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi in drugs racket case

Renuka Shahane

A joyride to storytelling

Keerthy Suresh

Lean is the new cool in Tollywood

, Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao skipped the death anniversary meeting organised in TDP urban office on Monday. — filmibeat.com

Rich tributes paid to NTR on his death anniversary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Bebo’s packed calendar

Kareena Kapoor

Aakanksha Singh joins team Mayday

Aakanksha Singh

Tiger’s secret wish

Tiger Shroff

Kriti Sanon chooses Adipurush over Krrish

Kriti Sanon

All work, no play for Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham