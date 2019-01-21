search on deccanchronicle.com
URI box-office collection day 10: Vicky Kaushal starrer surpasses Rs 100 cr mark

Published Jan 21, 2019
Updated Jan 21, 2019, 3:46 pm IST
The film has created havoc at the BO on Sunday and set a high number for any film to repeat in the second weekend.
 Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike becomes the first blockbuster of 2019 as it surpasses the 100 crores mark in just 10 days. The movie has created havoc at the box-office on Sunday and set such a high number that is nearly impossible for any film to repeat in the second weekend considering a high first weekend of the film.

URI has collected unbelievable 17.06 crs on Sunday beating the first weekend by 2.20 cr and taking the second-weekend to 38.11 crs and the total to 109 crores in record 10 days.

 

Noted trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh tweeted:

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be the first blockbuster hit of 2019.

The movie is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audience and the members of Bollywood.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Produced by RSVP movies and directed by Aditya Dhar, the film has Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Uri: The Surgical Strike has hit the screens on 11th January 2019.

