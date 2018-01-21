search on deccanchronicle.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat fate remains uncertain in Uttar Pradesh

The silence of the government on the release of Padmaavat, is coupled with increasing threats by Rajput groups.
Still from the film Padmaavat.
Lucknow: Uncertainty continues to prevail over the release of Padmaavat in Uttar Pradesh next week as exhibitors and multiplex owners are getting increasingly restive over the ‘studied silence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the issue. The silence of the government on the release of Padmaavat, is coupled with increasing threats by Rajput groups.

Kunwar Harivansh Singh, Apna Dal MP and head of the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Mahasabha, admitted that the Kshatriya youths could not be controlled at this stage since they were furious over the film’s release. 

 

“They may target theatres if the film sees the light of day,” he said.

