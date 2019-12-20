Entertainment Bollywood 20 Dec 2019 Country doesn't ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Country doesn't need Citizenship Act: Swara Bhasker

ANI
Published Dec 20, 2019, 10:11 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Condemning the new Citizenship Act, the actor said that it is only giving rise to fear among people of different communities.
Swara Bhasker.
 Swara Bhasker.

Mumbai: Along with thousands of protestors gathered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, Actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday took part in a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and questioned the requirement of such law in the country.

"There is no need for CAA or NRC in this country. You have the process of granting citizenship to refugees and If you can grant citizenship to Adnan Sami on that basis then why can't you grant citizenship to Hindu refugees on the basis of that same process? Why do you have to change the constitution," Bhasker told ANI.

 

Condemning the new Citizenship Act, the actor said that it is only giving rise to fear among people of different communities. "The problem will not only be faced by the Muslim community but by every underprivileged and other people of this country," Bhasker told ANI.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, the actor said that the opposition which the government is facing is only ideological. "There is a difference between opposing and abusing. This is ideological opposition, Gandhi Ji also did ideological opposition. We are raising slogans of ideological opposition. This is part of the democratic opposition, there is no problem in such protests," the actor said.

She further supported the demonstrations against CAA and said that these demonstrations are not against democracy but are strengthening the values of democracy. "These demonstrations are for the unity between Hindus, Muslims and other communities in the country. Don't colour these demonstrations in one colour of 'opposition'," the actor told reporters.

People in large numbers gathered in Mumbai on Wednesday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Actor Farhan Akhtar also joined the protest besides Bhaskar. The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

...
Tags: swara bhasker, caa, caa 2019, citizenship amendment act, caa protest, mumbai caa protest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar.

Raising voice an 'absolute democratic right': Farhan Akhtar

Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan meets Polish Nobel Prize winner in Wroclaw

Lavanya Tripathi

Lavanya Tripathi gives glamour a break

Director Maruthi

Talking of relationships



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Saif Ali Khan’s new avatar

Saif Ali Khan

Sonakshi Sinha feels secure

Sonakshi Sinha

Can’t imitate Govinda: David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

Hollywood trumps Bollywood releases

Rani Mukerji

A year of disasters

Motichoor Chaknachoor
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham