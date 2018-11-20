search on deccanchronicle.com
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share new photos from their wedding festivities

Published Nov 20, 2018, 5:12 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2018, 7:45 pm IST
These new pictures are a proof that DeepVeer wedding was a royal affair. Take a look!
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their wedding functions. (Image courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone)
 Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their wedding functions. (Image courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone the new Mr and Mrs were all smiles during their dreamy destination wedding in Italy.

Ranveer and Deepika tied the nuptial knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. They first got married as per Konkani rituals on 14th and then again on 15th in an Anand Karaj ceremony. Apart from the mehendi, they also had a sangeet ceremony.

 

Also Read | Deepika Padukone drops Rs 10 million on jewellery

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have shared new pictures from their wedding ceremonies in Italy. Ranveer-Deepika's dreamy destination wedding was nothing short of a fairly-tale. Take a look at these pictures to believe so.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After months of speculations, DeepVeer shared a note on social media in October announcing their marriage which read: "With the blessing of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th & 15th of November, 2018. We thank you all for the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness. Love, Deepika and Ranveer."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have returned in Mumbai on Sunday and thousands of fans flooded the airport exit to catch a glimpse of the newlyweds. Ranveer and Deepika then posed for pictures for the paparazzi at the airport and outside their homes.

Also See | Newlyweds Deepika, Ranveer are back in the bay post Italy wedding

The couple will be hosting their wedding reception in Bengaluru on November 21 and in Mumbai on November 28 for their friends and colleagues from the film industry.

