Entertainment Bollywood 20 Aug 2019 FWICE warns Salman K ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

FWICE warns Salman Khan, asked not to work with Mika Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 20, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Updated Aug 20, 2019, 12:56 pm IST
The singer was banned by the film body after his performance at a wedding in Karachi.
Mika Singh with Salman Khan.
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has recently got an indirect warning from Federation of Western India Cine Employees association (FWICE) of not to work with Mika Singh. Reportedly, the singer who was banned by the film body after his performance at a wedding in Karachi is currently waiting for the final verdict about the same.

According to a report published in Mid Day, the federation has said that if any artist works with Mika, then he or she too could get banned. Well, they were reportedly speaking regarding an upcoming six-city gig in the US where Salman Khan and Mika will perform in.

 

Ashok Dubey, general secretary of FWICE, told the tabloid, "If we impose a ban, it means all our technicians -- including actors, directors and even spot boys -- will not work with Mika. If someone works with Mika during this ban, say Salman or anyone else, then he too will be banned.” Titled Up, Close and Personal With Salman Khan, the show has been scheduled for next week.

“Whether it’s an organiser from the US or any other country, we cannot stop anybody from conducting an event. Our policy is simple -- we will not work with the person who has been banned," he added.

The show has been organised by Sohail Khan’s event management company in coordination with one Jordy Patel’s company called JA Events in India and Bhavesh Patel in the US. The report quotes Jordy as saying, "We are only dealing with Bhavesh Patel as our contract is with him. Some local promoter in the US must have signed on Mika and added him to the line-up. Salman will have nothing to do with Mika at the event. They will not even interact on stage.”

Tags: salman khan, mika singh, salman khan and mika singh, mika singh controversy, fwice
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


