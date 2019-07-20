Cricket World Cup 2019

Shah Rukh Khan holidays in the Maldives

Published Jul 20, 2019, 12:28 am IST
Updated Jul 20, 2019, 3:19 am IST
We hear that the Baazigar actor wanted to spend quality time with his children and will be staying there for a week or more.
SRK held AbRam’s hand as they walked out of the airport, while Aryan and Suhana walked behind them.
Post the debacle of Zero, the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan hasn’t taken up much work besides producing projects. While his latest venture into the films was lending his voice for The Lion King along with son Aryan, the actor has set off to holiday. While it takes courage for a superstar like Shah Rukh to take a back seat from acting and chill, the actor will be enjoying himself in Maldives with family.

We hear that the Baazigar actor wanted to spend quality time with his children and will be staying there for a week or more. He was spotted arriving in the Maldives with children AbRam, Suhana, and Aryan. He held AbRam’s hand as they walked out of the airport, while Aryan and Suhana walked behind them. Well not only Shah Rukh and Aryan, but even AbRam has also given his voice for The Lion King.

 

The film is a live-action remake of Disney’s animated film of the same name that released in 1994 and released in India on July 19.

