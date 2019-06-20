Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane challenge goes viral

Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 2 challenge has taken over Instagram, with celebrities like Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor showing off their dance moves. Madhuri Dixit Nene, known for her dance moves and million-dollar smile is now a judge on reality shows Dance Deewane 2. The actress has urged her co-judges Tushar Kalia, Shashank Khaitan and all the fans of the show to take up Dance Deewane 2 Challenge and share their dance moves via video on social media.

Soon after this, many celebrities took up this challenge and started posting videos, including filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. He further challenged Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter to show off their moves. Actors Janhvi and Ishaan took up the Shashank’s challenge and posted videos of their dance moves on social media. In a video that’s now become viral, Janhvi showed off her skills at belly dancing to the tunes of the reality show’s theme song. Along with her dance moves, she also showed off her toned midriff. Ishaan also danced to the show’s theme song. The dancing diva has also challenged Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to show off his dancing skills. It remains to be seen if he bites the bait and shows off his moves.