Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 20 Jun 2019 Madhuri Dixit’ ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane challenge goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 20, 2019, 12:29 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2019, 2:56 am IST
The dancing diva has also challenged Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to show off his dancing skills.
Actress Jhanvi Kapoor posted a belly-dancing video on Instagram on Sunday evening as part of the Dance Deewane challenge.
 Actress Jhanvi Kapoor posted a belly-dancing video on Instagram on Sunday evening as part of the Dance Deewane challenge.

Madhuri Dixit’s Dance Deewane 2 challenge has taken over Instagram, with celebrities like Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor showing off their dance moves. Madhuri Dixit Nene, known for her dance moves and million-dollar smile is now a judge on reality shows Dance Deewane 2. The actress has urged her co-judges Tushar Kalia, Shashank Khaitan and all the fans of the show to take up Dance Deewane 2 Challenge and share their dance moves via video on social media.

Ishaan Khatter Ishaan Khatter

 

Soon after this, many celebrities took up this challenge and started posting videos, including filmmaker Shashank Khaitan. He further challenged Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Ishaan Khatter to show off their moves. Actors Janhvi and Ishaan took up the Shashank’s challenge and posted videos of their dance moves on social media.  In a video that’s now become viral, Janhvi showed off her skills at belly dancing to the tunes of the reality show’s theme song. Along with her dance moves, she also showed off her toned midriff. Ishaan also danced to the show’s theme song. The dancing diva has also challenged Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to show off his dancing skills. It remains to be seen if he bites the bait and shows off his moves.

...
Tags: madhuri dixit, shashank khaitan, janhvi kapoor


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Entertainment

Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan returns

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra get trolled

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s 14-minute take

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Aamir’s next?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bold pictures of Splitsvilla 7 winner Scarlett Rose are breaking internet; check out

Scarlett Rose bold pictures. (Photo: Instagram)
 

From Rome to Om: Why Athawale chose BJP over Congress?

In his address, Athawale took a jibe at the Congress party and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the party’s electoral loss. (Photo: PTI)
 

Protest in Belgavi against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, Krishna river water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

Urvashi Rautela.
 

Man worships Donald Trump in Telangana, erects statue

Krishna said he 'worships' Trump because he is a strong leader and he likes his bold attitude. (Photo: Video grab)
 

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

Judge Margaret Cleary ruled that a lower court was wrong to rule against the father and concluded that the child should remain in Australia so he can have visitation rights. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Mahie Gill and her crew attacked by goons during the shoot; watch the video

Bollywood director Tigmanshu Dhulia said he was present when the attack happened and called the incident 'pathetic'. (Screengrab from the video tweeted by @dirtigmanshu)

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Aamir’s next?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Amitabh Bachchan’s 14-minute take

Amitabh Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra get trolled

Shah Rukh Khan

Sriram Raghavan returns

Sriram Raghavan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham