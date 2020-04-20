Entertainment Bollywood 20 Apr 2020 Covid-19: Deepika Pa ...
Covid-19: Deepika Padukone, WHO director-general Tedros to discuss mental health

ANI
Published Apr 20, 2020, 9:10 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2020, 10:14 am IST
The 34-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter where she shared the details about Instagram live
 Deepika Padukone (Twitter)

Actor Deepika Padukone on Sunday announced of her teaming up with Dr Tedros, director-general of World Health Organization (WHO) and announced an Instagram live to discuss the importance of mental health during the coronavirus crises.

The 34-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter where she shared the details about Instagram live.

For the purpose to prioritize mental health during these trying times, the actor along with Dr. Tedros announced an Instagram live on Thursday, 23 April, at 7:30 PM IST.

The 'Chhapaak' actor also hopped on to Instagram stories to put a questionnaire column for her followers and asked them to put forth any questions related to mental health.

Earlier, actor Priyanka Chopra too had collaborated with top personnel of the WHO in an attempt to provide authentic information and also to raise awareness about the coronavirus.

...
