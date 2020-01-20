Entertainment Bollywood 20 Jan 2020 Shubh Mangal Zyaada ...
Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan Trailer out: Ayushmann Khurrana plays gay man

AGENCIES
Published Jan 20, 2020, 4:03 pm IST
Filmmaker Hitesh Kewalya and producer Bhushan Kumar attempt to engage the audience with a comedy to erase the stigma about homosexuality
Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, known for his role in ‘Kota Factory’ web series play the lead gay couple. (Photo | Instagram)
 Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, known for his role in ‘Kota Factory’ web series play the lead gay couple. (Photo | Instagram)

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is out. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, known for his role in ‘Kota Factory’ web series, play the lead gay couple in a story about how they convince their parents, society and themselves that they need to live together.

In one of the scenes in the trailer, when the parents of Aman (played by Jitendra Kumar) try to marry him off to a girl, Khurrana’s character Kartik picks up a loudspeaker and talks about homophobia. It doesn’t stop there, Kartik and Aman go on to kiss each other as the wedding ceremonies are on.

 

Filmmaker Hitesh Kewalya and producer Bhushan Kumar attempt to engage the audience with a comedy film to erase the stigma about homosexuality in a society that still sees it as taboo despite the decriminalisation of same-sex relationships by the Supreme Court in 2018.

Kewalya and Bhushan Kumar’s first installment ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhaan’ dealt with another sensitive topic, erectile dysfunction, with humour and was well received.

Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhaan, which will hit the big screen on February 21, also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manurishi Chaddha and Maanvi Gagroo, agencies reported.

