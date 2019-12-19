 LIVE !  :  (Photo: ANI | Twitter) CAA protests LIVE: Phone shut down in parts of Delhi, protesters detained in India
 
Entertainment Bollywood 19 Dec 2019 Priyanka Chopra expr ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra expresses solidarity with students protesting against CAA

ANI
Published Dec 19, 2019, 12:37 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Priyanka is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and works towards the cause of education.
Priyanka Chopra.
 Priyanka Chopra.

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has joined other Bollywood stars in expressing solidarity with the student community.

Priyanka is a global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and works towards the cause of education.

 

Placing strong importance on the fact that every voice matters, the actor took to Twitter and wrote "Education for every child is our dream. Education is what empowered them to think independently. We have raised them to have a voice. In a thriving democracy, to raise one's voice peacefully and be met with violence is wrong. Every voice counts. And each voice will work towards changing India. #HaveVoiceWillRaise #HaveVoiceMustRaise."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Rohan Saraf, and Zaira Wasim.

The film was released on October 11 this year.

...
Tags: priyanka chopra, unicef, caa, students community, solidarity
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Entertainment

The yet-to-be-titled project will mark next step in Batra's collaboration with producer-director Karan Johar. (Photo: Twitter)

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday to star in Shakun Batra's next

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Varun Dhawan.

I'm not pro or against anyone: Varun Dhawan on anti-CAA protests

Dabangg 3 poster.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti protests against Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'; read details



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
 

8-year-old is highest paid YouTuber, earns USD 26 million in year

Kaji, whose real name is Ryan Guan, was already the video platform's highest earner in 2018, with USD 22 million, according to Forbes. (Photo: Twitter)
 

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

'I promise to honour you and love you for life!' Lopez wrote on Instagram to her wife, opposition senator Angelica Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

Pervez Musharraf was born in Delhi on 11 August 1943 to Urdu-speaking parents who migrated to Pakistan after the partition in 1947. (Photo: File)
 

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.
 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Ananya Panday to star in Shakun Batra's next

The yet-to-be-titled project will mark next step in Batra's collaboration with producer-director Karan Johar. (Photo: Twitter)

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

I'm not pro or against anyone: Varun Dhawan on anti-CAA protests

Varun Dhawan.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti protests against Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3'; read details

Dabangg 3 poster.

Problem with right of freedom of speech and expression in Rajasthan: Payal Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham