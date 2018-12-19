search on deccanchronicle.com
Delegation from film and entertainment industry meets PM Narendra Modi

Members of film fraternity including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar met Narendra Modi to discuss issues concerning the industry.
The team from the film fraternity expressed their strong support of the Prime Minister's vision for making India a five trillion dollar economy in the near future.
Mumbai: A delegation representing the film and entertainment industry, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Mumbai yesterday. The delegation comprised film producers and CEOs of companies in the entertainment industry.

The team from the film fraternity expressed their strong support of the Prime Minister's vision for making India a five trillion dollar economy in the near future. They presented an overview of the vast growth potential of the media and entertainment industry in the country, mentioning the contributions the sector has been doing so far.

 

The delegation also pitched for lower, and uniform rates of GST, for the entertainment industry in India and strongly called for the development of Mumbai as the global entertainment capital, through various initiatives and proactive approaches.

The Prime Minister observed that the Indian entertainment industry enjoys immense popularity across the world and it is one of the key elements of India's rising soft power status, across the globe. He assured the delegation that the Union Government is supportive of the media and entertainment industry, and would consider the suggestions in a positive manner. It was inspiring for the film industry stalwarts to hear the PM’s views.

PM Narendra Modi shared a picture of the meeting on his Twitter handle saying, "Had an extensive and fruitful interaction with a delegation from the film and entertainment industry. The delegation spoke about the strides being made by the film and entertainment industry, and gave valuable inputs relating to GST for their sector."

The delegation included prominent film producers such as Bhushan Kumar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Rakesh Roshan, Ronnie Screwvala, Mahaveer Jain, Sajid Nadiadwala, Vijay Singh - CEO - Fox Star Studios and Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification. Devendra Fadnavis, the CM of Maharashtra was also present on the occasion.

Post the meeting, Karan Johar shared a photo of himself with PM Modi on social media and wrote that he was "enlightened" to hear the Prime Minister share his views on cinema and its "strength".

"It was enlightening to hear the honourable Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi share his views on our Industry's soft power status and the strength of our cinema...He gave our media and entertainment representatives a patient and solid hearing....thank you Sir," Karan Johar wrote.

...
Tags: mr narendra modi, akshay kumar, karan johar




