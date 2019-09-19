Entertainment Bollywood 19 Sep 2019 IIFA 2019: Ranveer S ...
IIFA 2019: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Andhadhun - here's the complete winner list

ANI
Published Sep 19, 2019, 8:53 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 8:55 am IST
International Indian Film Academy Awards 2019 which was attended by scores of B-Town celebrities turned out to be amazing.
 IIFA Logo. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards which was attended by scores of B-Town celebrities turned out to be amazing, as expected. While Ranveer Singh walked away with the best actor trophy for 'Padmaavat', Alia Bhatt won the best actress for her role in Raazi.

National Award winner Vicky Kaushal bagged the award in the Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male) category for 'Sanju'.

 

Apart from these, this year the IIFA had special awards which were conferred upon Deepika Padukone for Chennai Express, Ranbir Kapoor for Barfi, Rajkumar Hirani for 3 Idiots, Pritam for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil while the film 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' also won special award in the Best Film in the last 20 year category.

The award for Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema was given to the master of dance and choreography Saroj Khan by none other than Madhuri Dixit Nene who even paid tribute to the veteran choreographer by dancing on some the songs choreographed by the ace star. Apart from her, the master of comedy, Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed, also known as Jagdeep was also presented with the special award for his phenomenal work on the silver screen.

Here's a complete list of winners:

Best film-Raazi

Best Director - Sriram Raghavan (Andhadhun)

Best Actor (Female) - Alia Bhatt (Raazi)

Best Actor (Male) - Ranveer Singh (Padmaavat)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) - Aditi Rao Hydari (Padmaavat)

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) - Vicky Kaushal for (Sanju)

Best Debut (Male)-Ishaan Khatter (Dhadak)

Best debut (Female)-Sara Ali Khan (Kedarnath)

Best Story - Sriram Raghavan, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar and Hemanth Rao (Andhadhun)

Best Music Direction - Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav and Zack Knight (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

Best Lyrics - Amitabh Bhattacharya (Dhadak)

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf (Dilbaro from Raazi)

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh for (Ae Watan" from Raazi)

Outstanding Contribution to Indian Cinema-Saroj Khan and Syed Ishtiaq Ahmed.

