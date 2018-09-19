search on deccanchronicle.com
Salman Khan changes brother-in-law Aayush's Loveratri title, now calls it LoveYatri

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 19, 2018, 9:32 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 9:32 am IST
LoveYatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over Navratri.
Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveratri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.
Salman Khan took to his social media announcing the new title of his upcoming home venture, LoveYatri which was earlier titled as Loveratri.

The actor shared the news along with a catchy look poster featuring  Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain's blooming chemistry.

 

Sharing the news Salman Khan tweeted, "This is not a spelling mistake... #loveyatri #lovetakesover..."

Sources close to the development share, "Taking into consideration the concerns from the Censor Board and sensitivity of Karni Sena towards the title of the film, the makers decided to release the film as LoveYatri."

Further adding, "Producer Salman Khan decided to opt for a change in title considering the safety and best interest of his audience."

The film brings to the audience the fresh pairing of Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain who are all set to mark their Bollywood debut with LoveYatri.

LoveYatri is set against the backdrop of Gujarat and the onscreen couple's love story unfolds over the span of the festival of Navratri.

'LoveYatri' is written by Naren Bhatt who is based out of Mumbai and was born in Bhavnagar.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, LoveYatri is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films is slated to release on 5th October, 2018.

