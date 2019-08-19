Entertainment Bollywood 19 Aug 2019 My mom was sitting w ...
My mom was sitting with us, I'm not stupid: Karan Johar on drug party accusation

Published Aug 19, 2019, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Aug 19, 2019, 2:29 pm IST
After weeks later, Karan Johar has finally reacted to the accusations and the conspiracy theory related to the party.
Mumbai: A few weeks ago, Delhi MLA Manjinder Sirsa had accused Karan Johar of hosting a drug party which was attended by Bollywood biggies like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor and others. But now, after weeks later, Karan Johar has finally reacted to the accusations and the conspiracy theory related to the party.

Manjinder Sirsa had shared a video uploaded by KJo where B-town stars seemed in the tipsy mood. The MLA claimed that they are flaunting their drugged state.

 

Reacting to the same, the filmmaker Karan Johar said in Rajeev Masand's interview, "There were achieving members of the industry who were having an easy night out after a hard week of work, having a good time. I took that video with all the earnestness... would I be putting out that video if anything was happening at all, I am not stupid."

"Apparently you are not allowed to scratch your nose. Apparently, you are not allowed to put your phone in your back pocket. Apparently, a shadow of light is perceived to be some kind of powder," he added.

He revealed that Vicky Kaushal was actually recovering from dengue and drinking hot water with lemon. KJo said, "My mother, 5 minutes before this video, was sitting with us. It was that kind of a family, happy, social gathering, where friends were sitting and having a good time and we were listening to some music, having some good food and having good conversational energy there. There was nothing else going on."

"I don’t react very well to these baseless accusations because that’s what they were, baseless. I told them also... I am not taking this very kindly, the next time where baseless accusations, I will take the legal route. You cannot mar our solid reputations, our sincere reputations our committed reputations just because you are presuming something. You cannot put out a baseless accusation that has no base, no fact, no truth, no reality and try and mar us and our reputations, it’s ridiculous,” he concluded.

