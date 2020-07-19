116th Day Of Lockdown

Entertainment Bollywood 19 Jul 2020 Rhea Chakraborty act ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Rhea Chakraborty acts against abusive Instagram users over rape, murder threats

PTI
Published Jul 19, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2020, 12:36 pm IST
Harassed by Sushant Singh fans on social media, Rhea Chakraborty says enough is enough
Sushant and Rhea in happier times (Pic courtesy: Rhea Insta page)
 Sushant and Rhea in happier times (Pic courtesy: Rhea Insta page)

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against two Instagram account holders for allegedly threatening actor Rhea Chakraborty, an official said on Sunday.

The location of the two accused is yet to be traced, the official said, adding that the investigation in the case is at primary stage.

 

Chakraborty on Thursday requested the cyber crime cell to look into the rape and murder threats she has been receiving ever since the death of close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra here on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences shocked.

Chakraborty, in particular, was subjected to online hate with users blaming her for Rajput's suicide.

"We registered the First Information Report (FIR) on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (intending to insult modesty of any woman) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act," Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said.

 

"No arrest has been made so far. We are conducting an investigation in the case," he added.

On Thursday, sharing a screenshot of a hate message she received on Instagram, Chakraborty said while she had ignored many abusive texts sent to her in the past month, the harassment was now unbearable.

The 28-year-old actor eventually disabled the comments section of her Instagram page.

Chakraborty, known for films such as "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", had tagged the cyber cell and requested the authorities to look into the threats.

 

On June 18, she was called to the Bandra police station to record her statement in connection with Rajput's death.

...
Tags: sushant singh rajput, rhea chakraborty
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


