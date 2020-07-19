Aditya Chopra asked to explain termination of YRF contract with Sushant Singh Rajput

The Mumbai police on Saturday recorded statement of Aditya Chopra, chairman of Yash Raj Films (YRF), which is under the scanner in connection with the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34).

The police grilled Chopra for four hours in connection with his association with the production house. The questioning comes in the light of Rajput’s friend and actor Rhea Chakraborty Tweeting to Union home minister demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) led investigation into the suicide.

The Bandra police recorded the statement of Chopra at the Versova police station. The police sought the reasons behind termination of the contract between Rajput and the production house. The officials said that the questioning was based on the details shared by the production house’s casting director Shanoo Sharma and the contract documents that were seized following the suicide.

The police have not revealed the specifics of the contract till date or if there were any draconian clauses that could have any bearing on the extreme step taken by Rajput.

“Statement of Aditya Chopra was recorded and the probe will diversify further based on the details shared. At least 37 persons have been questioned in connection with the incident,” said a police officer.

The probe has not hinted towards foul play as yet and the officials said that alleged abetment angle is being probed in light of professional rivalry and similar reasons. While Chakraborty demanded for a CBI probe, state home minister Anil Deshmukh dismissed the need for the same adding that the Mumbai police are capable of investigating the incident.