Cricket World Cup 2019

Entertainment Bollywood 19 Jul 2019 After Bihar, Hrithik ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

After Bihar, Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' becomes tax free in Rajasthan

ANI
Published Jul 19, 2019, 8:30 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2019, 8:49 am IST
After Hrithik-starrer 'Super 30' was made tax-free in Bihar, similar decision was taken by Rajasthan government on Thursday.
Super 30.
 Super 30.

New Delhi: After Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Super 30' was made tax-free in Bihar, a similar decision was taken by the Rajasthan government on Thursday.

Calling the film an "inspiration" and an "excellent example of exceptional willpower and determination," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced that the film will be made tax-free in the state.

 

"We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of #Rajasthan. #Super30," Gehlot tweeted.

The film, which released on July 12, chronicles the story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician, who embarks on a journey of teaching underprivileged children in his own institute after having taught rich children in a top coaching centre.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the domestic box office.

...
Tags: super 30, hrithik roshan, rajasthan government, bihar, tax free, rajasthan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna
Hrithik Roshan starrer ‘Super 30’ is now tax free in Bihar; Anand Kumar elated
Hrithik Roshan's brilliant performance in 'Super 30' overwhelms Shekhar Kapur
Super 30 BO collection: Hrithik's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark on first weekend

Latest From Entertainment

Shobha MV. (Photo: Facebook)

Kannada TV actress Shobha MV passes away in road accident

Naga Shaurya

Big names back Shaurya’s film!

Pragya Jaiswal

The strange case of Pragya Jaiswal

Rana-Daggubati

Vishnu Vishal to reprise Nani’s role in Tamil



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana Home Minister's grandson dares officer in TikTok video atop DGP's vehicle

In the video his grandson Furqan Ahmed is seen sitting atop of the car (TS09PA 9999) belonging to the Police Transport Organisation, while Furqan's friend is seen jumping down from the vehicle and saying a dialogue from the movie in which actor dares Inspector General of Police (IGP) to behave and talk properly, otherwise I’ll chop you”. (Photo: Viral video grab)
 

Watch: Indonesian Flight bans photography after customer mocks handwritten menu

In an embarrassing situation for the flight, the vlog showed that the flight's crew was handing out food menus which were handwritten. (Photo: Youtube I Rius Vernandes)
 

Is Maruti WagonR more fuel efficient than Hyundai Santro and Tata Tiago?

Maruti Suzuki WagonR and Hyundai Santro’s tested highway efficiency gets close to their claimed figure, however, the claimed figure for the Tata Tiago is a little off from the highway figure.
 

G7 ministers reach consensus on taxing tech giants like Google, Amazon: France

The French parliament earlier this month passed a new law that will tax digital giants on revenue accrued inside the country, even if their European headquarters are elsewhere, in a move that will affect huge US groups Google, Apple, Facebook, Uber and Amazon. (Photo: File | ANI)
 

This international action director choreographs climax of Prabhas' 'Saaho'; find out

Prabhas in 'Saaho'.
 

Watch: Beachgoers help save pod of pilot whales on US east coast

Dozens of beachgoers and lifeguards battled to help a pod of pilot whales back into deeper waters after coming too close to the shore of the US state of Georgia earlier this week, although authorities said that three of the animals had died. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Siddhant Chaturvedi in Dostana sequel?

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Kiara Advani on Indu Ki Jawani

Kiara Advani

Ayushmann Khurrana turns Dream Girl

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ranveer Singh’s loss, Deepika Padukone’s gain

Deepika Padukone

Jawans love Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham