Salman Khan's 'Bharat' hits double century, crosses Rs 200 cr mark at box-office

ANI
Published Jun 19, 2019, 4:32 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 4:36 pm IST
Ruling the box office ever since it hit the big screens, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, raked in Rs 42.30 on its first day.
 Salman Khan in Bharat. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Bharat' has hit a double century by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark at the Box Office. Emerging as the biggest opener of this year, the film, which hit the screens on Eid, has minted Rs 201.86 crores

Ruling the box office ever since it hit the big screens, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial, raked in Rs 42.30 on its first day. The earnings dipped on subsequent days with cash registers making Rs 31 crore on Thursday, Rs 22.20 on Friday and Rs 26.70 on Saturday, adding up to Rs 122.20. It managed to cross the RS 150 crore mark after minting Rs 27.29 crore on Sunday.

 

"Bharat scores double century at the BO... Crosses Rs 200 cr mark... Is best in North, although biz has slowed down in other circuits," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni, and is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'. Salman will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah', while Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' alongside Akshay Kumar.

