Mahie Gill and her crew attacked by goons during the shoot; watch the video

Bollywood director Tigmanshu Dhulia said he was present when the attack happened and called the incident 'pathetic'. (Screengrab from the video tweeted by @dirtigmanshu)

Mumbai: Director Tigmanshu Dhulia has shared a shocking video on his Twitter account that features 'Dev D' and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' fame Mahie Gill, Bollywood director Soham Shah known for helming 'Kaal' and other crew members of their upcoming web series.

In the video, the team is seen narrating the terrifying incident that took place in Mira Road near Ghodbunder Road around 4-4:30 pm. Apparently, the makers were shooting in a factory for which they had paid rent. Suddenly, few goons arrived at the location and started abusing and attacking the crew and manhandling the female staff including Mahie Gill.

The unit further claims that cops had arrived at the scene but chose to side with the goons as they closed the main door and asked goons to carry on with their business.

Tigmanshu Dhulia said he was present when the attack happened and called the incident "pathetic." Dhulia shared the video with the caption, "I was there when it happened on the sets of fixer at Mira road drunk goons thrashed our unit Santosh thundiyal cameraman got six stitches. Pathetic"

Here's the video where the crew narrate the disturbing incident:

I was there when it happened on the sets of fixer at Mira road drunk goons thrashed our unit Santosh thundiyal cameraman got six stitches. Pathetic pic.twitter.com/eWnJ55YXzv — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) June 19, 2019

The upcoming web series is called "Fixer" and it is produced by Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji. Sharing the video, Ekta wrote: "Sad".