Madame Tussauds unveils Priyanka Chopra figure in London, see photo

PTI
Published Jun 19, 2019, 9:31 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 9:33 am IST
PC worked closely with Madame Tussauds' team on the epic project since a private sitting at her New York City apartment.
Priyanka Chopra.
 Priyanka Chopra.

Mumbai: Madame Tussauds London on Tuesday revealed its first figure of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, completing her presence at the world-famous wax museum across four continents.

Chopra, who married American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas last year, has been working closely with Madame Tussauds' team on the epic project since a private sitting at her New York City apartment.

 

"Fans have been waiting to see the hotly-anticipated London arrival since the first figure was revealed earlier this year in Priyanka's adopted hometown of New York. Madame Tussauds London joins its sister sites in Sydney and Asia in unveiling their figures to long-awaiting fans," the museum said in a statement.

Styled to match the actress' appearance at the 2017 Golden Globes, Priyanka's figure will stand out in its exquisite gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren. The only update to the look is the addition of replica diamond wedding and engagement rings in a nod to her newly-wed status, the museum noted.

"I love London, it has such an energy and spirit to it. Working with Madame Tussauds London's team has been so much fun. It's incredible to think that my fans can now meet my figure in one of my favourite cities in the world," the 36-year-old actress said.

Visitors to Madame Tussauds London will find the actress in the attraction's "Party" area, where they can sip their drink of choice alongside Priyanka and her fellow A-Listers at the Tussauds Bar.

Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: "Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an obvious choice as the latest addition to our star-studded line-up.

"We welcome guests from around the globe each year and we've seen Priyanka's fan base continue to grow worldwide. It's been an honour to work with Priyanka and we're sure fans will be excited to meet her new figure at Madame Tussauds London.

