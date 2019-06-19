Cricket World Cup 2019

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana urges people to sign petition #DontSayBhangi; watch

Published Jun 19, 2019, 3:40 pm IST
Article 15 is receiving a roaring response on their every promotional outing including trailer as well.
 Ayushmann Khurrana asks to sign petition Don't Say Bhangi. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Article 15 is receiving a roaring response on their every promotional outing including trailer as well. Lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana from Article 15 has just shared a new video where he urges his fans to sign the petition of #Don'tSayBhangi. Recently the actor has shared a similar kind of video.

Sharing the video Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media and posted the video and he wrote, "Hum sab ek saman hai, aur yeh jaante hue bhi hum bhedbhav karte hai. Humara samvidhan bhi humein isski ijaazat nahi deta. Aap bhi lijiye ek shapath. Sign the petition #DontSayBhangi, today."

 

The investigative drama has already piqued the excitement of the audience and will be a must watch movie for the year. The recently held event with a video was shown has also created an uproar with the thrilling concept that has gotten the fans excited for the much-awaited movie.

The movie, Article 15 is a movie that demands change in the society for each individual and has asked everyone to take action with its hard-hitting line, 'Ab farq laayenge'!

'Article 15' is set to get a world premiere at the tenth edition of the London Indian Film Festival. The investigative drama will be shown on the opening night.

The film also stars Isha Talwar, M Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and Produced by Benaras Media Works and Zee Studios, the film is sure to put the audience through a social perspective.

