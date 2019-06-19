Cricket World Cup 2019

Aamir Khan, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra working on their Mahabharatas

AGENCIES
Published Jun 19, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 3:25 am IST
Reportedly, Aamir has now inked a deal with Jio to back his mammoth project.
Aamir Khan
 Aamir Khan

Even as his Rang De Basanti director — Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra — has gone ahead with his version of the Mahabharata titled Mahabharata: The Greatest Battle Ever Fought, Aamir Khan is working on his own interpretation of the epic.

Reportedly, Aamir has now inked a deal with Jio to back his mammoth project. “Jio is on a high and they are spending a lot of money to acquire the big entertainment content projects coming out of Bollywood. Aamir Khan’s vision of the Mahabharata is worth more than Rs 1,000 crores and Khan wasn’t sure about how a project like that would be a sustainable proposition unless the backing was strong enough, specially, after a debacle like Thugs of Hindostan, which pegged him a few steps back. But then he has been assured that the funders will pull all stops to ensure that the project is executed the way Aamir has envisioned it with his team,” says a trade source. This could look like another clash of the Bhagat Singhs, but then both Aamir and Rakeysh are going ahead with their epic projects.         

 

— Sanskriti Media

...
