search on deccanchronicle.com
Entertainment, Bollywood

It’s official: Katrina and Varun to team up for Remo’s ‘biggest dance film’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 19, 2018, 8:58 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2018, 10:12 am IST
The two actors will be working together for the first time in the project, which might just be the next installment of 'ABCD.'
Varun Dhawan had recently made headlines for his comment on Katrina Kaif's 'Zero' look on Instagram.
 Varun Dhawan had recently made headlines for his comment on Katrina Kaif's 'Zero' look on Instagram.

Mumbai: Boasting of a near-perfect run at the box office in his over five-year journey in Bollywood, Varun Dhawan is undoubtedly on a roll and his recent line-up of films have only further highlighted this status.

After starting off with younger actresses like Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, the actor has now gone to work with those who’ve joined the industry before him, the so-called ‘veterans’.

 

Also read: Salman, Jacqueline, Varun, Katrina team up for Remo D’Souza directorial ABCD 3?

After signing up opposite Anushka Sharma in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, Varun will be seen opposite another experienced name, Katrina Kaif.

The duo have been confirmed for Remo D’Souza’s dance-based film, which will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The makers have dubbed the project ‘India's biggest dance film’,  but in all probability this could be Any Body Can Dance or ABCD 3 as it reunites Varun and Remo and other members of the cast like Prabhudeva, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak have also been confirmed as a part of the cast along with Raghav Juyal.

Also read: Varun Dhawan replaces Salman Khan in Remo D’Souza's dance movie

Remo is set to direct this film after he completes Salman Khan-starrer ‘Race 3’, which is slated to hit the theatres on Eid this year.

This film will start rolling later this year and release on November 8, 2019.

Varun is likely to start work on it after promotions for Shoojit Sircar’s ‘October’ and completing shoot for ‘Sui Dhaaga’.

Also read: Katrina looks royal in latest pic from Zero, but Varun, Ali Abbas Zafar unimpressed

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is also on a roll with two biggies, Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’ and Aamir Khan’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ and this one surely can be termed the third one.

Tags: varun dhawan, katrina kaif, remo d'souza, bhushan kumar, abcd
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Related Stories

Salman, Jacqueline, Varun, Katrina team up for Remo D’Souza directorial ABCD 3?
Varun Dhawan replaces Salman Khan in Remo D’Souza's dance movie
Confirmed! Salman Khan will be seen with Jacqueline Fernandez in Remo D’Souza’s next
How Varun and Alia meet in October
'I love you kkkKatrina,' says Shah Rukh Khan, but doesn't induce 'Darr' this time


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here’s why Rohit Sharma demoted Dinesh Karthik at number 7 in Nidahas Trophy final

Rohit Sharma said that dropping down Dinesh Karthik to number seven was part of a plan that came off well. (Photo: AP)
 

Stephen Hawking predicted 'end of the universe' 2 weeks before death

According to reports, the work by Stephen Hawking predicts that the universe would eventually end when stars run out of energy. (Photo: AP)
 

Nidahas Trophy: Rohit Sharma did not watch Dinesh Karthik’s last-ball six; here’s why

“I had gone to wear pads for the Super Over. I thought there’s a possibility of a Super Over. I was wearing my pads as there were chances of a Super Over if there was a four (hit on the last ball). Hence, I did not watch the last ball,” said Rohit Sharma. (Photo: PTI / AFP)
 

Mohammed Shami wants to see to what extent Hasin can go; police arrive at Amroha home

"My wife (Hasin Jahan) is unable to prove half of the allegations she has put on me. Now, I want to see to what extent she can go,” said Mohammed Shami. (Photo: BCCI / PTI)
 

Blind psychic Baba Vanga predicted Vladimir Putin will rule world

Putin, who first became president just over 18 years ago, is set to remain in power for another six years. (Photo: AP)
 

Your iPhone passcode can be easily unlocked with a little machine

Grayshift, a company who is manufacturing the device, is said to be selling the devices only to law enforcement firms.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

How Varun and Alia meet in October

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt

No political party will hire me: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut (Photo: Shripad Naik)

John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee play the cat and mouse game

John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee

Kirti Kullhari misses co-star during Blackmail promotions

Kirti Kullhari

Female-fronted Hichki takes on two issues

Rani Mukerji in Hichki.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham