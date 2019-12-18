Entertainment Bollywood 18 Dec 2019 I will try to exerci ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

I will try to exercise freedom of speech without getting into legality: Payal Rohatgi

ANI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 9:25 am IST
The actor said that she is very grateful to all the people, who have supported her through all this she because she was very scared.
Bundi: Actor Payal Rohatgi, who was freed from the jail on Tuesday, said she is thankful to the supporters who stood with her.

Payal burst into tears as she said: "I have freedom of speech on the basis of which I made the video. I also stated that I wasn't aware that I will be trapped in legality."

 

"I am not a lawyer and I have not studied to become a lawyer and I will try to exercise my freedom of speech without getting into legality," she added.
After this, she hailed the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram,' 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram.'

"I am very thankful to the judiciary, lawyer and husband Sangram and everyone who stayed by me including my mother, father, and brother. I thank everybody for getting me out as I was very scared," she told reporters.

The actor was booked by the Bundi Police under the IT Act for allegedly posting objectionable content against Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family on social media.

She got bail on Rs 50,000 bond and two surety of Rs 25,000 each. The actress was detained by the Bundi Police on December 15 and was later sent to eight-day judicial custody by a local court.

