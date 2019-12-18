Entertainment Bollywood 18 Dec 2019 Farhan Akhtar to joi ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar to join protest against Citizenship Amendment Act

ANI
Published Dec 18, 2019, 11:25 am IST
Updated Dec 18, 2019, 11:27 am IST
The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that the time to protest on social media is now over.
Farhan Akhtar.
 Farhan Akhtar.

New Delhi: With protests erupting against the amended Citizenship Act in different parts of the country, actor and singer Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday announced that he will take part in a demonstration against the law tomorrow.

The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that the time to protest on social media is now over. "Here's what you need to know about why these protests are important. See you on the 19th at August Kranti Maidan, Mumbai. The time to protest on social media alone is over," read Akhtar's tweet.

 

Alongside the tweet, he shared a graphic describing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Other celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt and Sushant Singh have also joined the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

...
Tags: farhan akhtar, caa, caa 2019, citizenship amendment act, august kranti maidan, nrc, national register of citizens
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey in the still from 'Nok Jhok' song.

Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

Quentin Tarantino (Photo: AP)

I might be steering away from it: Quentin Tarantino on his rumoured 'Star Trek' film

Sushant Singh.

My stint with 'Savdhaan India' has ended, says Sushant Singh

Radhika Apte.

Disappointing a lot of things haven't come out: Radhika Apte on #MeToo movement



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

: US President Donald Trump is facing a likely impeachment vote in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

Light in weight, plastic built, in matte black, the powerbank comes easy to carry, use and is even portable.
 

'Learning has no age': 79-yr-old retired CRPF Subedar-major passes high school exam

"Today I'm very happy that I have completed my high school. My daughter is doing masters so that also motivated me to complete my education,” he added. (Photo: ANI)
 

Morocco’s Gnawa artists celebrate inclusion in UNESCO listing

The tradition, which includes the veneration of Islamic holy men, dates back to at least the 16th century and combines ancestral African practices, Arab-Muslim and Berber influences. (Photo: AFP)
 

49 journalists murdered across world in 2019, lowest death toll in 16 years

The "historically low" number mostly died covering conflicts in Yemen, Syria and Afghanistan, the Paris-based watchdog said, which warned that "journalism remains a dangerous profession". (Representational Image)
 

Superman's first movie cape auctioned for nearly USD 200,000

The prop from Christopher Reeve's "Superman", which went for USD 193,750, headlined Monday's sale of about 400 cinephile items at Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Disappointing a lot of things haven't come out: Radhika Apte on #MeToo movement

Radhika Apte.

Veteran film and theatre actor Shriram Lagoo dies at 92

Shriram Lagoo.

I will try to exercise freedom of speech without getting into legality: Payal Rohatgi

Payal Rohatgi.

John Abraham’s low-key birthday

John Abraham

Salman Khan’s sweet gesture

Salman Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham