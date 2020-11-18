The Indian Premier League 2020

Entertainment Bollywood 18 Nov 2020 Kangana Ranaut, sist ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai police again

PTI
Published Nov 18, 2020, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 18, 2020, 1:22 pm IST
Both the sisters were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through posts on social media
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel.
 Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel.

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Wednesday asked actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to appear before them on November 23 and 24 respectively over their "objectionable comments" on social media aimed at spreading communal tension.

This is the third time Mumbai police have asked the actor to appear before the Bandra police in the matter.

 

They were earlier asked to be present on October 26 and 27 respectively but failed to appear. They were later asked to appear on November 9 and 10 but did not do so.

Kangana had informed police that she was busy with a wedding in the family and will be available after November 15.

Mumbai police had issued the second notice to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel on November 3 and ordered them to appear before it on November 9 and 10 respectively. Both the sisters were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through posts on social media.

 

Bandra police on October 21 issued a notice to Kangana and her sister to record statements in the case. Ranaut's lawyer then informed police that she was in Himachal Pradesh and busy with the wedding preparations.

The Bandra metropolitan magistrate's court last month ordered police to investigate a complaint filed by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed, referring to the tweets and other statements of Ranaut and her sister.

Police filed an FIR against Ranaut and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention) and also asked Kangana and her sister to appear before the police.

 

...
Tags: kangana ranaut, rangoli chandel, hate speech, mumbai police summons
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Abijeet

High Drama in the House

A poster from Jungle

‘Having no specific image helps an actor’

Nivetha Pethuraj

Nivetha to join the sets of Paagal

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya announces his next



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Working with the legends

A.R. Rahman

Vidya Balan moves towards Oscar for 'Natkhat'

Vidya Balan

Mirzapur gets a third season

A scene from the web series Mirzapur

Aditya announces his next

Aditya Roy Kapur

Riteish recycles mom’s old silk sari

Riteish Deshmukh with his sons Riaan and Rahyl
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham