Role in Marjaavaan was powerful: Rakul Preet Singh

Post the success of De De Pyaar De, Rakul Preet Singh is excited about her latest release Marjaavaan, opposite Siddharth Malhotra. Talking about the movie, where she’s playing a tawaif (courtesan), Rakul says, “My character’s name on-screen is Arzoo. Everyone is in love with Arzoo but she is crazy about Raghu (Siddharth).”

She reveals that while narrating the story, the director Milap Zaveri, compared her part to some of the greatest characters, which was enough for her to agree.

“He said this is a powerful and special role and can be compared to Rekhaji from Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Tabu from Jeet and Chandramkukhi from Devdas,” she says. Further, the actress talks about her character. “The exciting factor is that she narrates shayari, and has a typical adaa. I have not seen such a role after the ’90s, it was contradicting to De De.. and is not conventional.” Marjaavaan also stars Tara Sutaria and Riteish Deshmukh.