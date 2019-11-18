Entertainment Bollywood 18 Nov 2019 People misuse steroi ...
Entertainment, Bollywood

People misuse steroids which is bad for their body: Salman Khan

ANI
Published Nov 18, 2019, 8:19 am IST
Updated Nov 18, 2019, 8:21 am IST
The 'Wanted' actor is currently working on the third installment of 'Dabangg' franchise opposite Sonakshi Sinha.
Salman Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ @beingsalmankhan)
 Salman Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ @beingsalmankhan)

Mumbai: Salman Khan, known for his zeal for fitness and tremendous physique, feels that one can still count on "protein shakes and a few supplements" to achieve a toned body.

Strongly condemning the use of steroids to get abs, the actor said that the people who actually use steroids misuse it which is bad for their body and for their health.

 

While attending a fitness event on Sunday, the actor spoke to ANI and expressed displeasure over people who chose shortcuts to achieve a toned body. "No one should use steroids. People don't actually use it, instead, they misuse steroids, which is very bad for their body and for them," Salman told ANI.

"I have seen many who pass out while working out in the gym. It can be because of anything, heart failures or something more critical. Therefore, it's not a good thing to use at all," added 'Dabangg' Khan.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

25 years and still Being strong . . @beingshera

A post shared by Chulbul Pandey (@beingsalmankhan) on

The actor, who surprised everyone with his awe-worthy transformation in the movie 'Sultan,' feels that one can still count on "protein shakes and a few supplements". "Protein shakes and a few supplements are fine, but steroids with higher magnitude is a big no-no. Body made with such things doesn't look real. People can make out it's not natural and is built with the help of steroids," said the 53-year-old actor. "Such packs or biceps don't last long and same goes for the people who use these [steroid]," he added.

Talking about his workout regime, Salman revealed that because of his busy schedule, he exercises whenever he gets time, be it during "shoots, before breakfast, after dinner or in between of some any task" the megastar makes sure to work hard in order to keep his abs chiselled.

On the work front, the 'Wanted' actor is currently working on the third installment of 'Dabangg' franchise opposite Sonakshi Sinha and veteran actor Mahesh Mamnjarekar's daughter, Saiee Manjarekar. The movie is slated for a release on December 20.

...
Tags: salman khan, dabangg 3, steroids, misuse of steroid, dabangg 3 movie, salman khan fitness, salman khan body
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Entertainment

Chandler from FRIENDS and Joker. (Photo: ANI)

Do you know 'Joker' and 'Chandler' have a connection? find out

Munna Kasi

Composer turns lead actor!

A still from George Reddy

George Reddy, now a hot topic

Viswanath Maganti

A take on the modern family



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Must know facts about day-night Test match

As India and Bangladesh get ready to play their first-ever day-night Test, let us have a look at the history of the addition which is viewed as the 'potential main contributor' to increase the viewership of Test cricket around the globe. (Photo: ICC website)
 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Bollywood

Yami Gautam’s versatility gets noticed

Yami Gautam.

Varun Dhawan-Sriram Raghavan reunion soon?

Varun Dhawan.

Madhubala biopic in trouble

We had broken the story last week on how Imtiaz had issued a public notice in a trade journal that he had acquired the rights of her life to be made either into a film or a web series. But now, the director has received a legal notice from the lawyer of yet another sister of Mughal-E- Azam’s actress.

Anees Bazmee’ ode to madness

Anees Bazmee

Bollywood expands its universe

Historically, franchise films haven’t always performed well despite having a legacy of its own. Sample this: Salman’s Race 3 was a disappointment. Student of the Year 2 did average business while Yamla Pagla Deewana 3 tanked. 1920 London and then 1921 were not really up to the mark. Recently Housefull 4 did not rise to the occasion due to severe critic reviews but still managed to become Akshay Kumar’s highest grosser ever giving him two Rs 200 crore films in the same year. “The cinema viewing generation is changing quickly.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham